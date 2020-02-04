Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) and ON Semi (NASDAQ: ON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Fabrinet (FN – Research Report) and ON Semi (ON – Research Report).

Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Fabrinet today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Extreme Networks.

Fabrinet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.70.

ON Semi (ON)

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets downgraded ON Semi to Hold, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91.

Williams has an average return of 7.2% when recommending ON Semi.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #533 out of 5864 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $23.89 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

