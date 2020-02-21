February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEPResearch Report).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked #4221 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.88 average price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Patrick Roquas maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners yesterday and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Roquas is ranked #3534 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $61.27 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

