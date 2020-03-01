March 1, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dell Technologies (DELLResearch Report), Garrett Motion (GTXResearch Report) and Beyond Meat (BYNDResearch Report).

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report issued on February 28, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46, close to its 52-week low of $39.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.63, which is a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Garrett Motion (GTX)

In a report issued on February 28, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.94, close to its 52-week low of $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garrett Motion is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Meat on February 28 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Sanderson Farms.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $116.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019