Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report), Garrett Motion (GTX – Research Report) and Beyond Meat (BYND – Research Report).

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report issued on February 28, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46, close to its 52-week low of $39.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.63, which is a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Garrett Motion (GTX)

In a report issued on February 28, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.94, close to its 52-week low of $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garrett Motion is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Meat on February 28 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Sanderson Farms.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $116.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.