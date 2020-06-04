Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Thor Industries (NYSE: THO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST – Research Report), Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and Thor Industries (THO – Research Report).

Costco (COST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on Costco today and set a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $309.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $332.00 average price target, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $189.07, close to its 52-week high of $194.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.30, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Thor Industries (THO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thor Industries with a $69.40 average price target.

