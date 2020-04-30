Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report), Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report) and Nordstrom (JWN – Research Report).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $184.20 average price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mondelez International with a $61.00 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Sell rating on Nordstrom yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $25.33 average price target.

