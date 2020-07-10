Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF), Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report), Clorox (CLX – Research Report) and Lithia Motors (LAD – Research Report).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 38.1% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ford Motor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $117.68 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR112.00 price target.

Clorox (CLX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Sell rating on Clorox today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $228.55, close to its 52-week high of $230.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $192.75.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.87, close to its 52-week high of $165.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Lithia Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.43, which is a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

