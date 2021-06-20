Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and Kroger Company (NYSE: KR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Colgate-Palmolive (CL – Research Report) and Kroger Company (KR – Research Report).

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

In a report issued on June 18, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colgate-Palmolive with a $88.00 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

Kroger Company (KR)

In a report issued on June 18, Michael Montani from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Montani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar General, Five Below, and Carvana Co.

Kroger Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $37.67, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

