Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Clorox (NYSE: CLX), Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLX – Research Report), Crown Holdings (CCK – Research Report) and Ford Motor (F – Research Report).

Clorox (CLX)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Clorox, with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.34, close to its 52-week high of $166.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $153.75, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.74, close to its 52-week high of $79.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Owens-Illinois.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.33.

Ford Motor (F)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.31, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Meritor, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $9.75 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on January 24, J.P. Morgan also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

