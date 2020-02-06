February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Clorox (NYSE: CLX), Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLXResearch Report), Crown Holdings (CCKResearch Report) and Ford Motor (FResearch Report).

Clorox (CLX)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Clorox, with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.34, close to its 52-week high of $166.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $153.75, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.74, close to its 52-week high of $79.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Owens-Illinois.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.33.

Ford Motor (F)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.31, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Meritor, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $9.75 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on January 24, J.P. Morgan also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

