May 14, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Celsius Holdings (CELHResearch Report) and Best Buy Co (BBYResearch Report).

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsius Holdings with a $10.31 average price target, representing a 62.4% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.36, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

