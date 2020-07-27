Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) and Tri Pointe (NYSE: TPH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carter’s (CRI – Research Report) and Tri Pointe (TPH – Research Report).

Carter’s (CRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Carter’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.57, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Tri Pointe (TPH)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Tri Pointe, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tri Pointe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.08, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

