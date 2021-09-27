Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE – Research Report).

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Telsey Advisory analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fernandez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Fernandez covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Hibbett Sports, and Ethan Allen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Hold with an average price target of $30.73, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors received a Sell rating and a $5.00 price target from Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.57, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Velodyne Lidar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lordstown Motors is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.60, which is a -23.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Bank of America Securities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $5.00 price target.

