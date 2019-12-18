Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Albany International (NYSE: AIN), Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) and Ardagh Group SA (NYSE: ARD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Albany International (AIN – Research Report), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR – Research Report) and Ardagh Group SA (ARD – Research Report).

Albany International (AIN)

In a report released today, John Franzreb from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Franzreb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Franzreb covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Gorman-Rupp Company, and Powell Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Albany International with a $83.67 average price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.66.

Seifman has an average return of 31.8% when recommending Spirit AeroSystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is ranked #510 out of 5757 analysts.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.29.

Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

In a report released today, Tyler Langton from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Ardagh Group SA, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.45, close to its 52-week high of $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Langton is ranked #1791 out of 5757 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardagh Group SA with a $20.00 average price target.

