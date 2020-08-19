Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report) and Home Depot (HD – Research Report).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.85, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, McShane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 66.9% success rate. McShane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.22.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $285.00, close to its 52-week high of $290.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $301.05 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

