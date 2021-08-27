Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: 1-800 Flowers (NASDAQ: FLWS), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS – Research Report), Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM – Research Report).

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Sally Beauty.

1-800 Flowers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $250.20 average price target, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

In a report released today, Ben Bienvenu from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.21, close to its 52-week high of $197.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Bienvenu covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simply Good Foods, Casey’s General, and Pilgrim’s Pride.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sanderson Farms with a $203.00 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

