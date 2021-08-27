August 27, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: 1-800 Flowers (NASDAQ: FLWS), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on 1-800 Flowers (FLWSResearch Report), Dollar General (DGResearch Report) and Sanderson Farms (SAFMResearch Report).

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Sally Beauty.

1-800 Flowers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $250.20 average price target, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

In a report released today, Ben Bienvenu from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.21, close to its 52-week high of $197.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Bienvenu covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simply Good Foods, Casey’s General, and Pilgrim’s Pride.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sanderson Farms with a $203.00 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019