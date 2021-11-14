Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Other OTC: VTSCF) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCF – Research Report) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG – Research Report).

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis reiterated a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers on November 11 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, New Fortress Energy, and Chart Industries.

Scorpio Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

