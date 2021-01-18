January 18, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: VAT Group AG (Other OTC: VTTGF) and Schindler Holding AG (Other OTC: SHLAF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on VAT Group AG (VTTGFResearch Report) and Schindler Holding AG (SHLAFResearch Report).

VAT Group AG (VTTGF)

In a report issued on January 15, Sebastian Kuenne from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VAT Group AG, with a price target of CHF280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $262.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuenne is ranked #5565 out of 7229 analysts.

VAT Group AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $249.69, a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF245.00 price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on January 15, Wasi Rizvi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $274.50, close to its 52-week high of $280.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #1708 out of 7229 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schindler Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $273.82, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF210.00 price target.

