Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH), The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Parker Hannifin (PH – Research Report), The Middleby (MIDD – Research Report) and Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report).

Parker Hannifin (PH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin on August 7 and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $203.19, close to its 52-week high of $215.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.5% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Aecom Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parker Hannifin with a $210.42 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Middleby (MIDD)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Buy rating on The Middleby today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Illinois Tool Works, and Carlisle Companies.

The Middleby has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.60, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.75.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 57.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.56, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.