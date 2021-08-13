Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL – Research Report) and MKS Instruments (MKSI – Research Report).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight on June 3 and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.05, close to its 52-week high of $280.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 79.0% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Covenant Logistics Group, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $273.90 average price target, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report issued on July 26, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $237.00 average price target, which is a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.