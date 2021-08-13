August 13, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Old Dominion Freight (ODFLResearch Report) and MKS Instruments (MKSIResearch Report).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight on June 3 and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.05, close to its 52-week high of $280.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 79.0% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Covenant Logistics Group, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $273.90 average price target, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report issued on July 26, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $237.00 average price target, which is a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

