Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Masco (NYSE: MAS), Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) and O-I Glass (NYSE: OI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Masco (MAS – Research Report), Avantor (AVTR – Research Report) and O-I Glass (OI – Research Report).

Masco (MAS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Masco, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.27, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4293 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.29.

O-I Glass (OI)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.98, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.