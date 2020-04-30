April 30, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Masco (NYSE: MAS), Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) and O-I Glass (NYSE: OI)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Masco (MASResearch Report), Avantor (AVTRResearch Report) and O-I Glass (OIResearch Report).

Masco (MAS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Masco, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.27, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4293 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.29.

O-I Glass (OI)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.98, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019