Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Manitowoc Company (NYSE: MTW), American Axle (NYSE: AXL) and Interface (NASDAQ: TILE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Manitowoc Company (MTW – Research Report), American Axle (AXL – Research Report) and Interface (TILE – Research Report).

Manitowoc Company (MTW)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company on May 8 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Hold with an average price target of $12.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Axle (AXL)

In a report issued on May 8, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Axle, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $6.86 average price target, which is a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Interface (TILE)

In a report issued on May 8, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Interface, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Interface has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.