February 4, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR), Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Landstar System (LSTRResearch Report), Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRCResearch Report) and Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSDResearch Report).

Landstar System (LSTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Sell rating on Landstar System today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landstar System is a Hold with an average price target of $113.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Buy rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.68, close to its 52-week high of $81.56.

Riddick has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Mcgrath Rentcorp.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is ranked #997 out of 5864 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Mcgrath Rentcorp is currently a Hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)

In a report released today, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Simpson Manufacturing Co, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.32, close to its 52-week high of $87.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Lennox International, and Carlisle Companies.

Simpson Manufacturing Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.00, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019