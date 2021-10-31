Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Kirby (NYSE: KEX), Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Kirby (KEX – Research Report), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA – Research Report) and Core Laboratories (CLB – Research Report).

Kirby (KEX)

In a report issued on October 29, Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Kirby, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Knight Transportation, and Schneider National.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirby with a $62.00 average price target, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

In a report issued on October 29, Sean Morgan from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as New Fortress Energy, Navigator Holdings, and Cheniere Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunnova Energy International with a $52.33 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Core Laboratories (CLB)

In a report issued on October 29, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, West is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.2% and a 37.1% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Core Laboratories with a $26.13 average price target, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

