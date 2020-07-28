Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Grieg Seafood ASA (Other OTC: GRGSF) and Ecolab (NYSE: ECL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF – Research Report) and Ecolab (ECL – Research Report).

Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA, with a price target of NOK148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3130 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grieg Seafood ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.31.

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $199.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $201.00, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

