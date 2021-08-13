August 13, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Euronav (EURNResearch Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNFResearch Report).

Euronav (EURN)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Euronav, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 29.5% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronav with a $13.68 average price target, representing a 70.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.00 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Albin Sandberg maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG on August 11 and set a price target of CHF30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Sandberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, Deutsche Wohnen, and ADLER Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $32.49.

