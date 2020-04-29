April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), Linde (NYSE: LIN) and Packaging (NYSE: PKG)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ecolab (ECLResearch Report), Linde (LINResearch Report) and Packaging (PKGResearch Report).

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, John Eade from Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $197.29, close to its 52-week high of $211.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Eade is ranked #143 out of 6525 analysts.

Ecolab has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $181.93.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Linde, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $189.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $219.19 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $185.00 price target.

Packaging (PKG)

In a report released today, George Staphos from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Packaging, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Staphos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Staphos covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Packaging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $87.50, representing a -12.8% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019