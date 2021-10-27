October 27, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Eaton (NYSE: ETN), Graco (NYSE: GGG) and Bossard Holding AG (Other OTC: BHAGF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eaton (ETNResearch Report), Graco (GGGResearch Report) and Bossard Holding AG (BHAGFResearch Report).

Eaton (ETN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Phil Buller maintained a Buy rating on Eaton on October 25 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $161.34, close to its 52-week high of $171.32.

Buller has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Eaton.

According to TipRanks.com, Buller is ranked #3338 out of 7706 analysts.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.40, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Graco (GGG)

In a report issued on October 25, Andrew Buscaglia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Graco, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Buscaglia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Buscaglia covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Kornit Digital, and Badger Meter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $83.80 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Bossard Holding AG (BHAGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Marta Bruska maintained a Buy rating on Bossard Holding AG on October 25 and set a price target of CHF345.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.00, equals to its 52-week high of $249.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruska is ranked #4168 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bossard Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $339.75.

