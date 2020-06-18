Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Cummins (NYSE: CMI), Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) and Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Cummins (CMI – Research Report), Acuity Brands (AYI – Research Report) and Badger Meter (BMI – Research Report).

Cummins (CMI)

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on Cummins today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.65, close to its 52-week high of $186.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.62.

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Acuity Brands today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Acuity Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.20, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, JMP Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Badger Meter (BMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Badger Meter today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 81.4% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Digi International.

Badger Meter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $54.67.

