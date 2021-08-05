Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Builders Firstsource (NYSE: BLDR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Builders Firstsource (BLDR – Research Report), Douglas Dynamics (PLOW – Research Report) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW – Research Report).

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report issued on August 2, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 74.2% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.10, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report issued on July 22, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Dynamics on August 2 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Lennox International, and Carlisle Companies.

Douglas Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

In a report issued on August 1, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works, with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, John Bean Technologies, and Helios Technologies.

Illinois Tool Works has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $237.75, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

