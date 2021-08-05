Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Ametek (NYSE: AME), Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ametek (AME – Research Report), Cummins (CMI – Research Report) and LCI Industries (LCII – Research Report).

Ametek (AME)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Mason CFA from Robert W. Baird upgraded Ametek to Hold, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.72, close to its 52-week high of $140.10.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Roper Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.67.

Cummins (CMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on August 3 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $231.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $291.30 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

LCI Industries (LCII)

In a report issued on August 3, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on LCI Industries, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LCI Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.33.

