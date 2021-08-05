August 5, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Ametek (NYSE: AME), Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ametek (AMEResearch Report), Cummins (CMIResearch Report) and LCI Industries (LCIIResearch Report).

Ametek (AME)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Mason CFA from Robert W. Baird upgraded Ametek to Hold, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.72, close to its 52-week high of $140.10.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Roper Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.67.

Cummins (CMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on August 3 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $231.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $291.30 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

LCI Industries (LCII)

In a report issued on August 3, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on LCI Industries, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LCI Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.33.

