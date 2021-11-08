November 8, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF) and Welbilt (NYSE: WBT)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Air Canada (ACDVFResearch Report) and Welbilt (WBTResearch Report).

Air Canada (ACDVF)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on November 3 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 82.2% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, TFI International, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $23.94 average price target, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Welbilt (WBT)

In a report issued on November 3, Joel Tiss from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Welbilt, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.68, close to its 52-week high of $25.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Carlisle Companies, and Trane Technologies.

Welbilt has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

