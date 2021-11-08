Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF) and Welbilt (NYSE: WBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) and Welbilt (WBT – Research Report).

Air Canada (ACDVF)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on November 3 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 82.2% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, TFI International, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $23.94 average price target, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Welbilt (WBT)

In a report issued on November 3, Joel Tiss from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Welbilt, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.68, close to its 52-week high of $25.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Carlisle Companies, and Trane Technologies.

Welbilt has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

