Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: ABB (NYSE: ABB), CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) and Kvaerner ASA (Other OTC: KVAEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ABB (ABB – Research Report), CNH Industrial (CNHI – Research Report) and Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF – Research Report).

ABB (ABB)

In a report issued on October 13, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB, with a price target of CHF28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.74, close to its 52-week high of $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.77.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial received a Hold rating and a $7.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy on October 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on Kvaerner ASA on October 14 and set a price target of NOK12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Olsvik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Akastor ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kvaerner ASA with a $1.28 average price target.

