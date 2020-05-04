Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Southwestern Energy (SWN – Research Report) and Range Resources (RRC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report released today, John Gerdes from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Comstock Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.23, representing a -19.8% downside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Range Resources (RRC)

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -28.0% and a 19.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $3.21 average price target, representing a -45.6% downside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

