Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Southwestern Energy (SWN), Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Southwestern Energy (SWN – Research Report) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report issued on August 17, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.4% and a 32.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.30, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on August 17, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.92.

