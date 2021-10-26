October 26, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Orsted (DOGEF), Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Orsted (DOGEFResearch Report) and Surge Energy (ZPTAFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Orsted (DOGEF)

In a report issued on October 5, Sam Arie from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Orsted, with a price target of DKK1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.94, close to its 52-week low of $128.06.

Arie has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Orsted.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #1690 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orsted is a Hold with an average price target of $155.68, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a DKK1130.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy on October 5 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.33, close to its 52-week high of $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $6.54 average price target, implying a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019