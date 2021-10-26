Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Orsted (DOGEF), Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report) and Surge Energy (ZPTAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Orsted (DOGEF)

In a report issued on October 5, Sam Arie from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Orsted, with a price target of DKK1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.94, close to its 52-week low of $128.06.

Arie has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Orsted.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #1690 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orsted is a Hold with an average price target of $155.68, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a DKK1130.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy on October 5 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.33, close to its 52-week high of $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $6.54 average price target, implying a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.