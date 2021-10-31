Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Shopify (SHOP), Zendesk (ZEN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Shopify (SHOP – Research Report), Zendesk (ZEN – Research Report) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Shopify (SHOP)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Shopify on October 29 and set a price target of $1770.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1466.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Integral Ad Science, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1695.37, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $1500.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Hold rating on Zendesk on October 29 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.80, close to its 52-week low of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 85.3% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Tyler Technologies.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.00, representing a 58.9% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report issued on October 29, John Pancari from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Discover Financial Services, and Capital One Financial.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.25, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

