Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Mimecast (MIME), Airbnb (ABNB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Mimecast (MIME – Research Report) and Airbnb (ABNB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Mimecast (MIME)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman downgraded Mimecast to Hold today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.84, close to its 52-week high of $59.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and DraftKings.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.50, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.