Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

In a report issued on December 3, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on ChannelAdvisor, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.49, close to its 52-week high of $28.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChannelAdvisor with a $33.50 average price target.

