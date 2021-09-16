September 16, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Avaya Holdings (AVYA), Greensky (GSKY)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avaya Holdings (AVYAResearch Report) and Greensky (GSKYResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Hold rating on Avaya Holdings today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Merchant is ranked #876 out of 7641 analysts.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greensky (GSKY)

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Hold rating on Greensky today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90, close to its 52-week high of $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shirvaikar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Shirvaikar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Rackspace Technology, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greensky with a $9.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019