Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Avaya Holdings (AVYA), Greensky (GSKY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avaya Holdings (AVYA – Research Report) and Greensky (GSKY – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Hold rating on Avaya Holdings today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Merchant is ranked #876 out of 7641 analysts.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Greensky (GSKY)

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Hold rating on Greensky today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90, close to its 52-week high of $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shirvaikar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Shirvaikar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Rackspace Technology, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greensky with a $9.75 average price target.

