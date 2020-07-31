Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Shake Shack (SHAK), Expedia (EXPE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) and Expedia (EXPE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $51.08, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating to Expedia today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.18, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

