October 17, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Ritchie Bros (RBA)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Ritchie Bros (RBAResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.11, close to its 52-week high of $65.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ritchie Bros with a $61.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019