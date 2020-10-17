Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Ritchie Bros (RBA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.11, close to its 52-week high of $65.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ritchie Bros with a $61.33 average price target.

