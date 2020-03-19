Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Kforce (KFRC), Darden (DRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kforce (KFRC – Research Report) and Darden (DRI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kforce (KFRC)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Kforce, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, ARAMARK Holdings, and Robert Half.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kforce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Darden (DRI)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Darden today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.20, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.14, representing a 217.6% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

