Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Healthcare Services (HCSG – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services on March 3 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $31.00, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

