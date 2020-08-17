Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN – Research Report) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cross Country Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

