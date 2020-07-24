Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Chipotle (CMG), Canadian Pacific (CP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report) and Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $890.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1121.49, close to its 52-week high of $1187.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1204.88, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific, with a price target of C$375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.69, close to its 52-week high of $280.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $296.96 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$374.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.