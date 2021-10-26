Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR – Research Report) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties on October 5 and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 46.6% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $16.31 average price target.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier maintained a Hold rating on Sandstorm Gold on October 5 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.5% and a 79.1% success rate. Cartier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Capstone Mining, and Trilogy Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandstorm Gold with a $9.53 average price target, which is a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

