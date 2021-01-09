January 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on December 13, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.29, close to its 52-week low of $78.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.33, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

