Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on December 13, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.29, close to its 52-week low of $78.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.33, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

