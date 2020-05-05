Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Polaris (PII), Ferrari (RACE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Polaris (PII – Research Report) and Ferrari (RACE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Polaris (PII)

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Polaris today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ferrari (RACE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained a Hold rating on Ferrari today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Brinkman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Brinkman covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Visteon, and Gentex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.