Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB), Mosaic Co (MOS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on LyondellBasell (LYB – Research Report), Mosaic Co (MOS – Research Report) and PVH (PVH – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Westlake Chemical, and CF Industries.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.40, representing a 71.7% upside. In a report issued on March 25, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

CFRA analyst Christopher Muir downgraded Mosaic Co to Hold today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.97, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Muir is ranked #4462 out of 6219 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $18.33 average price target, implying an 85.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

PVH (PVH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Hold rating on PVH today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.19, close to its 52-week low of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Boss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $58.83 average price target, implying a 90.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

