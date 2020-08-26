Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Farmer Brothers Company (FARM), Children’s Place (PLCE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Farmer Brothers Company (FARM – Research Report) and Children’s Place (PLCE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmer Brothers Company is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

Children’s Place (PLCE)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to Children’s Place, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.92, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Children’s Place has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.11, implying a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

