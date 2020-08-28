Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dollar Tree (DLTR – Research Report) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Albertsons Companies, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.43, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $241.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.50, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

